LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India outshines G7 & G20 nations in income distribution
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 10:15 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 10:15 IST
India outshines G7 & G20 nations in income distribution
Videos Jul 06, 2025, 10:15 IST

India outshines G7 & G20 nations in income distribution

In an achievement that few predicted a decade ago, India has climbed to the top ranks of the world’s most income-equal countries. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos