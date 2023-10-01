India: NIA arrests second accused Seiminlun Gangte in Manipur probe

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
The Manipur police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a joint operation arrested Seiminlun Gangte in a case related to a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based leadership of terror outfits to wage war against the government of India by exploiting the ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur.

