India: Metro lines a game changer for Mumbai traffic

Mumbai, the country’s most vehicle-congested city, is witnessing a complete infrastructure revamp, as far as public transport is concerned. The aim -- reduce its infamous traffic jams and ease urban travel. The Maximum City recently got two Metro rail lines – Metro 2A and 7 – which were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19 this year. Now, among other things, the city will get a six-lane viaduct over the Arabian Sea besides a 6-km tunnel under a forest. Mumbaikars will save a lot of time that they now spend crisscrossing the city and covering long distances.