India: J&K Police Bust Terror Module, Seven AK-Series Rifles Recovered in Poonch

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 19:06 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 19:06 IST
Jammu and Kashmir police have busted a terror module in Poonch, recovering seven AK-series rifles. The operation marks a significant success in ongoing efforts to curb militancy in the region.

