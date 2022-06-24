India is going to Venus! hottest planet's mysteries will be revealed soon

India is going to Venus! After its trips to the Moon and Mars, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) wants to discover the mysteries of the hottest planet. Venus is a complex planet due to its dense atmosphere and surface activity. The air pressure on the surface of Venus is extremely high. About 90 times greater than the pressure at sea level on Earth. Several features of Venus make it stand out amongst the other planets of the Solar System. Here's wishing ISRO a successful mission, which is likely to take place in 2025.