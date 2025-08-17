LOGIN
India: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Returns to India | Receives Warm Welcome in Delhi

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 12:14 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 12:14 IST
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returned to India after his historic Axiom-4 space mission to the ISS. He received a warm welcome in Delhi from top officials.

