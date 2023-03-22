India, Greece are natural allies, says Ambassador Dimitrios Ioannou on WION

The Greece ambassador, Dimitrios Ioannou, expressed his strong belief in the natural alliance between India and Greece, citing the many common features shared by the two countries. He emphasized the importance of increasing trade and cooperation in various fields, particularly in the booming tourism sector. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, 'We are for the UN reform and enlargement of Security Council and a place for India'. Ambassador Ioannou also acknowledged the historical and geographical links between the Indo-Pacific area and the Mediterranean, with Greece serving as a gateway to Europe via the Mediterranean. He expressed his support for the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and India's G20 Presidency, noting that it provided a strong voice for the global South.