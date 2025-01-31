In recent years, India and the south American nation of Suriname have seen significant milestones in bilateral ties with high-profile Presidential visits... India has been exporting metals electrical equipment, pharma goods and much more... now, in a unique gesture to boost military ties, India is exporting military uniforms to Suriname... WION's Principal Correspondent Sidharth M.P spoke to an a Senior official from India's Ordnance Clothing Factory that is fulfilling the export...Watch in for more details!