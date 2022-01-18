LIVE TV
Omicron
Gravitas
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Omicron
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
India: Covid-19 vaccination ramped up with door-to-door campaign in Kashmir valley amid snowfall
Jan 18, 2022, 11:15 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Despite excruciating cold and completely snow covered roads, the health workers in India's Kashmir valley are braving the harsh weather conditions and going door-to-door to vaccinate people against Covid-19.
Read in App