India-Canada tensions: Why was Khalistan supporter Sukha Duneke shot dead & who was he?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Another Khalistan Supporter is shot dead in Canada. Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke has been killed in Winnipeg, Canada. WHO WAS SUKHA DUNEKE?

