India back on the bucketlist of soul searchers

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
A remarkable post-pandemic revival is underway in the tourism sector. Foreign tourist arrivals surged by 106 percent in just the first half of 2023, reflecting the nation's enduring allure for dreamers, explorers and soul searchers.

