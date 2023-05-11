Imran Khan arrest: Damaging public infrastructure an act of terrorism, says Shehbaz Shariff

Pakistan's political turmoil intensified with protests swelling & government deploying the military as Imran Khan was remanded in custody for 8 days. Khan's arrest has brought 1000s of his supporters to the streets in cities. It may seem ludicrous, but exasperated citizens are looting government & military assets. Protesters stormed the corps commander's house in Lahore cantonment. Food items like korma, salad, frozen strawberries & even ketchup were stolen. And not just food items, even peacocks were taken away.