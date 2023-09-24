Import licensing for electronics deferred

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
The Indian government will defer an import license requirement for laptops and tablets. This is a policy u-turn after industry and the U.S. Government complained about the move, which could hit Apple, Samsung, and others. An official told Reuters that the plan will be delayed by a year, after which the government will consider whether to implement a licensing regime or not.

