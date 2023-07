The International Monetary Fund has raised its 2023 global growth estimates slightly. This is after the world recorded resilient economic activity in the first quarter. However, it warned that persistent challenges were dampening the medium-term outlook. The world economy is now projected to grow at 3.0% in 2023. That's up 0.2 percentage point from its April forecast. Its outlook for 2024 remained unchanged, which was also at 3.0%.