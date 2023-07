In 2022, LaundryMate launched its services in Bengaluru with one common goal - To disrupt and ease the way India does its daily laundry. Find out how LaundryMate is working on this idea daily to make it a success. And how LaundryMate makes laundry absurdly simple. Watch what made Abhinay Choudhari - the co-founder of BigBasket and Laundrymate - see business opportunities in grocery and laundry in India.