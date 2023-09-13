Heavy rains flood India’s Uttar Pradesh: Death toll climbs to 29

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
In the wake of torrential rains, severe thunderstorms and widespread water logging, the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is grappling with a series of challenges. The nature's fury has claimed at least 29 lives, forcing the state government to declare a red alert.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos