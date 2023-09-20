Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb decodes the alien mystery

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Aliens and UFOs are phenomena that are an obsession for scientists and space fanatics alike. Just days ago Mexico's Congress was presented with corpses being claimed as alien remains. Questions were raised on the validity of the corpses. To understand this mystery better watch this interview with Harvard professor Dr Loeb.

