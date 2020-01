"Gul Makai" tells the story of Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. The UN had organised a "Gul Makai" screening in London about a year ago and will be released in India on 31 January 2020. Popular television actress Reem Shaikh will be seen as Malala Yousafzai. It also stars Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni, Mukesh Rishi, and Pankaj Tripathi.