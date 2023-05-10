'Groped on flight' & 'kissed without consent': Trump battles a string of sexual assault allegations

A New York jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing & defaming a former magazine columnist & ordered the ex-president to pay her $5 million in damages. 9 jurors rejected E. Jean Carroll's accusation of rape but upheld her other complaints in the closely watched civil trial. The former US President immediately rejected the verdict as a disgrace. 79-year-old Carroll sued Trump last year, alleging that he raped her in the changing room of the luxury Bergdorf goodman store on Manhattan's fifth avenue in 1996. Her lawyers called to the witness stand two other women who testified that trump sexually assaulted them decades ago. Former businesswoman Jessica Leeds said that Trump groped her in the business class section of a flight in the United States in the 1970s. Journalist Natasha Stoynoff said Trump kissed her without her consent during an interview at his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2005. No criminal case can stem from Carroll's lawsuit.