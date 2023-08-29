Greece battles Europe's deadliest fire of the summer for 10th day

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Hundreds of Greek firefighters were battling a huge blaze on Monday that has killed at least 20 people over the past 10 days, Europe's deadliest wildfire so far this summer as record-setting heatwaves unleash blazes across the continent.

