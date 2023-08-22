Gravitas: Xi's Power Play; China Turns BRICS Into Propaganda Platform? Bigger Agenda to Woo Africa?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Is China exploiting BRICS and turning it into a propaganda vehicle? President Xi Jinping has turned his visit to South Africa, for the BRICS summit, into a wider state visit. The agenda on the table are many. China has larger interests in Africa, plus it wants to expand BRICS - a grouping of 5 nations, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. By adding more members, Beijing wants to bolster its image as a global leader. Molly Gambhir brings you the story.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos