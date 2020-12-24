Gravitas: Why is Trudeau silent on Karima Baloch's death?

Dec 24, 2020, 11.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Canada says there is no foul play in Karima Baloch's death. Baloch activists say it's a murder. Fingers are pointing at Pakistan. But Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is silent. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you why.
Read in App