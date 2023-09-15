Gravitas: What happens when we die? Scientists might have an answer

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
What exactly happens in the human brain when a person who has almost died is being brought back to life? A new study suggests that almost 40% of people undergoing CPR have memories, dreamlike experiences, or some perception even when they are unconscious. Molly Gambhir tells you more.

