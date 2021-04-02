Gravitas: UK & Israel vaccinated over 50% of their population. Here is the result

Apr 02, 2021, 12.05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The United Kingdom and Israel have administered at least one shot to more than 50% of their population. New cases and deaths have declined and restrictions are being lifted. WION's Palki tells you why countries need to ramp up their vaccinations.
Read in App