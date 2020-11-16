Gravitas: This 'terror school' in Pakistan churned out Taliban's top brass

Nov 16, 2020, 11.40 PM(IST)
The Darul Uloom Haqqania is known as Pakistan's University of Jihad. Known for preaching a fundamentalist brand of Islam, this 'terror school' is a breeding ground for extremists. WION's Molly Gambhir tells you more.
