Gravitas: Texit after Brexit? Why some Texans want to leave the US

Nov 20, 2021, 02:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Republican lawmaker Ted Cruz wants Texas to secede "if things become hopeless". Can "Texit" become a reality? A surprising share of American citizens wants to break up the country. Palki Sharma tells you more.
