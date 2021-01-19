Gravitas: Talks on Rohingya repatriation

Jan 19, 2021, 11.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Bangladesh, China and Myanmar have discussed the repatriation of Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh. Dhaka expects to begin the repatriation process this year. But do the Rohingyas want to go back? WION's Palki Sharma has more.
Read in App