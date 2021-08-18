Gravitas | Taliban presser: Lies & propaganda

Aug 18, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Taliban's tall promises on women's rights have been busted by their actions on the ground. As Afghan women fight to protect their gains, WION launches #SaveAfghanWomen to tell their stories. Palki Sharma tells you how you can join in.
Read in App