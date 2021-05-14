Gravitas: South Korean couples are gifting stocks to each other

May 14, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Gone are the days of roses, chocolates and stuffed toys. Couples in South Korea are now gifting each other blue-chip stocks. Stock gift cards are flying off the shelves, with Tesla cards emerging as the crowd favourite. Palki Sharma has the details.
Read in App