Gravitas: Smart toilets, reanimated spiders triumph at IG Nobel Prizes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
How do you feel when you read the same word over and over again? How much weight can resurrected dead spiders lift? Do people have an equal number of hairs in both their nostrils? Not everyone can answer these bizarre questions. Only some scientists do. Don't they deserve an award for it? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos