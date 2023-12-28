Gravitas: Safety concerns over Tesla's robot attack & fatal car malfunctions mount
Tesla is facing serious safety concerns following a spate of troubling incidents, including a robot attack on an engineer and fatal car malfunctions. The incident at Tesla's Giga Texas factory, where a robot attacked an employee, remained. This event, alongside reports of increasing fatal crashes linked to Tesla's Autopilot feature and allegations of using defective car parts, raises significant questions about the company's commitment to safety.