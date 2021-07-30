Gravitas: New Hilton hotel atop razed Uighur mosque

Jul 30, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hilton Hotels is building a new project on a plot of land where a Uighur mosque once stood. Why is the hotel chain encouraging the genocide in Xinjiang? What is China doing to mosques in the province? Palki Sharma tells you.
