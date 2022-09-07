Gravitas: Meet Shoji Morimoto, the Japanese man who is paid for doing nothing

Published: Sep 07, 2022, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A 38-year-old man in Tokyo makes a living from doing nothing. People pay Morimoto for accompanying them to a dinner, or the park, sometimes he just listens to his clients rant. Palki Sharma brings you the story of the man with a dream job.
