Gravitas: Joe Biden faces his first foreign policy challenge

Feb 17, 2021, 01.35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
US President Joe Biden is facing his first foreign policy challenge - Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the US of supporting Kurdish militants - after 13 citizens were killed. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.
