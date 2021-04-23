Gravitas: India's second wave: Regulators approve promising drug

Apr 23, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India reported more than 300,000 new infections for a second straight day. Shortages are crippling India's response. But, regulators have given emergency approval to a drug that can help patients recover faster. WION’s Palki Sharma tells you more.
