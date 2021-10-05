Gravitas: Indian corners Pak at UNGA, again!

Oct 05, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India has cornered Pakistan at the UNGA once again. Exercising the right to reply, India told the assembly that while Pakistani diplomats talk peace, PM Imran Khan glorifies Osama Bin-Laden. Palki Sharma tells you more.
