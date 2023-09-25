Gravitas: India to cancel OCI cards of 19 Khalistan sympathizers

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
India is cracking down on Khalistan sympathisers. The centre plans to scrap the OCI cards of 19 individuals. It is also confiscating the properties of Khalistan terrorists. Priyanka Sharma brings you a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos