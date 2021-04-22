Gravitas: India sets world record for new Wuhan virus cases

Apr 22, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 infections today. What about the recoveries? Since last year - more than 84% of the patients in India have recovered. WION’s Palki Sharma brings you the latest.  
