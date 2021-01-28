Gravitas: Holocaust Memorial Day

Jan 28, 2021, 12.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
As the World marks the 76th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation, survivors say they fear 2021 marks the end of an era. WION's Molly Gambhir brings you a report on how the pandemic has threatened those who managed to survive the Nazi death camps.
