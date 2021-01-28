LIVE TV
Budget 2021
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Budget 2021
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Gravitas: Holocaust Memorial Day
Jan 28, 2021, 12.00 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
As the World marks the 76th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation, survivors say they fear 2021 marks the end of an era. WION's Molly Gambhir brings you a report on how the pandemic has threatened those who managed to survive the Nazi death camps.
Read in App