Gravitas: Hindus under attack in Bangladesh

Oct 19, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Hindus have come under attack in Bangladesh. In the latest, at least 20 houses belonging to Hindu families have been torched. An ISKON temple has been vandalised. Are Pak proxies to be blamed? Palki Sharma tells you.
