Gravitas: Facebooks wipes out news in Australia

Feb 18, 2021, 11.10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Facebook has banned news content in Australia. Millions of Australians have their newsfeeds empty. Is this a reckless move? Has Facebook chosen profit over people? WION's Palki Sharma gets you a 'status update' from Australia.
Read in App