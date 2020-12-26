Gravitas: Dover mayhem continues through Christmas

Dec 26, 2020, 12.40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The UK is facing a Christmas gloom this year. There's mounting fear of a new Wuhan virus strain, most of the country is under lockdown & truck drivers are spending their Christmas on the roads. Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more.
