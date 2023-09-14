Gravitas: Disturbing Footage: US Cop Mocks Indian Student's Tragic Death

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
In a shocking video, Seattle police officer Daniel Auderer was caught on tape laughing and making jokes about the tragic death of 23-year-old Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula. She was struck and killed by Auderer's colleague, Officer Kevin Dave, on January 23 earlier this year. According to a report by the New York Post, Auderer can be heard callously discussing the investigation into the tragic incident.

