Gravitas: Despite a price jump, major oil exporters are losing cash

Feb 23, 2021, 12.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Despite a jump in prices, oil exporters are losing cash. World's biggest oil economies are still bleeding, while major oil companies are reporting staggering losses. The worst may be yet to come. WION's Palki Sharma tells you why.
Read in App