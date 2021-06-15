Gravitas: China rattled after takedown by NATO & G7?

Jun 15, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
China appeared to tread cautiously after sharp rebukes from the G7 & NATO, accusing the alliances of exaggerating the China threat. Has the anti-China alliance already rattled Beijing? How will it respond? Palki Sharma tells you.
