Gravitas: Can Edward Snowden be drafted into Russian Army?

Published: Sep 28, 2022, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
US State Department has said that Edward Snowden "may well be conscripted to fight in Russia's war in Ukraine." This comes after the Kremlin granted Russian citizenship to the whistleblower. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
