Gravitas: Can an international treaty save the world from future pandemics?

Apr 01, 2021, 12.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Can an international treaty save the world from future pandemics? Leaders from 23 countries and the WHO back the idea. But the proposal is short on details. WION's Palki asks: Will a divided global leadership agree to a new treaty?
