Gravitas : Brain Worm Nightmare: Doctors Pull Live Parasite from Patient's Brain

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
In shocking medical case, doctors were stunned to find a live worm, approximately 8cm long, inside a woman's brain. The worm's presence, possibly for up to two months, raises concerns about the transmission of infections from animals to humans.

