Gravitas: Are we in another age of Mass extinction?

Published: Oct 14, 2022, 03:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Are we in another age of mass extinction? A new study says nearly 70% of wildlife population has been wiped out in the last 50 years. Latin America & Africa witnessed the steepest decline. What explains this? How do we stop it?
