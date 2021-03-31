Gravitas: Are human rights a US monopoly?

Mar 31, 2021, 11.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Secretary of State Antony Blinken described U.S rights abuses as 'challenges', while condemning fellow countries for their alleged shortcomings. What gives America the right to sit in judgement? Have human rights become a U.S monopoly?
